“I will use more animals in SSMB29” says Rajamouli

Movie lovers across the globe are eagerly waiting to receive updates on SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli. However, the director and his team are staying tight-lipped about the movie. However, writer Vijayendra Prasad confirmed that the film’s regular shoot will kick off in January next year. Meanwhile, Rajamouli made a comment that put the project back in the headlines.

Speaking to International journalists recently, SS Rajamouli stated, “I’m pretty sure I’ll be using more animals in my forthcoming films.” The director’s immediate film is SSMB29 and we are sure that the animals will play a crucial part in the film.

In RRR, there is an interval sequence that draws attention to the film. The sequence features multiple graphically generated animals that fight along with NTR and Ram Charan. It is one of the well-executed sequences in the film, and it brought the director a big name.

Now, with his latest comment, Rajamouli has taken the hype to the next level. Since the film is touted to be an African Adventure Film set in forests, it is common to expect animals, and Rajamouli might make them an integral part of the film.

Mahesh already underwent a huge physical transformation for the film and we have wait few more months for the official updates about the project.

