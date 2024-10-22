Recent Acclaimed Drama Gets OTT Release Date

Karthi and Aravind Swamy-starrer Meiyazhagan is one of the most critically acclaimed Indian films of this year. The movie was released in Telugu as Satyam Sundaram. It had hit the screens on September 28. Though the movie did decently well in Tamil, it couldn’t do well in Telugu despite getting good reviews, mainly because of its limited appeal and also the Devara storm at the box office.

Now, this movie is set for a digital premiere one month after its theatrical release. Meiyazhagan will premiere on Netflix on October 27. It will be available for streaming in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. People who like soulful dramas will definitely like this movie. Aravind Swamy and Karthi’s performances also stand out.

Meiyazhagan follows the story of two distant cousins and their conversations over a wedding night. Prem Kumar of 96 fame directs the film. It features Raj Kiran, Sri Divya and Divyadarshini in the other key roles. Govind Vasantha composed the music for it.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯