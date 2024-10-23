Happy Birthday Prabhas: A star Never Before & Never Again

Prabhas is a name that resonates with every film lover across the nation today. Thanks to the project Baahubali that the boundaries of regional cinema have been broken and Prabhas who did it with style and swag.

As he Celebrates his birthday today, we shower our admiration to an Indian Star who has arrived to celluloid like never before and who will not be seen never again.

Prabhas began his career like every other star kid, clueless of where he will head. His debut film Eeshwar, introduced him to the masses but did not bring him the commercial success. And then, he did Raghavendra which again flopped.

But with the 2004 film Varsham, Prabhas achieved the youth icon status and also met with an unexpected commercial success which cemented his position as a hero in the film industry.

Unfortunately, Prabhas took time to carry the momentum as he faced debacles like Adavi Ramudu and Chakram.

But then, the 2005 film Chatrapathi is a gamechanger for Prabhas. His first collaboration with director Rajamouli elevated the career graph and there is no looking back ever since.

After Chatrapathi, Prabhas just went on doing films and collaborated with many successful directors. With each film, he upped his game and landed at Baahubali, after tasting the success of Mirchi. Not knowing that he would have to dedicate a decade for the project Baahubali, Prabhas went into it and came out as the first pan-India star of this generation.

Baahubali will find a special place in Prabhas’ career. The film has undeniably redefined what it means to be a pan-India star for Prabhas. Directed by SS Rajamouli and written by Vijayendra Prasad, Baahubali was a bold, unprecedented project that not only cemented Prabhas as a major force in cinema but also expanded the horizons of Telugu and Indian cinema into uncharted territories.

Following Baahubali & Baahubali 2, Prabhas continued his streak with pan-India films like Saaho, Salaar, and the upcoming Kalki Part 2, which has already made waves by grossing over Rs 1100 crore globally. Prabhas’ stardom has given producers and filmmakers confidence that investing in his films guarantees high returns.

Prabhas’ larger-than-life screen presence, especially in action-packed sequences, is a major draw for audiences. With The Raja Saab, Spirit, and several other projects in the pipeline, Prabhas is poised to continue dominating both the Indian and global box offices.

Beyond his stardom, Prabhas’ humility and generosity make him a beloved figure. He is a man of limited words but plenty of actions. Prabhas also comes as a non-controversial actor who does his business and buzzes off. Prabhas is not just a hero on screen but a hero in real life, making him an icon whose influence extends far beyond cinema.

Happy Birthday, Darling Prabhas.

