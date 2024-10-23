One Song – 3 Languages – 90 Mins!

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan’s next film is titled Gamechanger. Directed by Shankar, the film is produced by Dil Raju. The film unit is planning to release the movie for Sankranthi next year. Music director Thaman who is actively promoting the film gave a crucial update on the film.

Thaman took to his X and revealed that Shreya Ghoshal had crooned the third song in the film. The third single is going to be a melody, specially composed to suit Shreya’s soothing vocals. Shreya Ghoshal is said to have completed the recording in just 90 minutes for Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil versions. He compared her to Chris Gayle who finishes things faster.

Thaman wrote, “Our dearest Nightingale @shreyaghoshal Did something like #ChrisGayle finished 3 languages in 90 min For Our #GameChanger. It’s always tat awesome Feeling recording Her Super Cool Song Coming to Hug Ur ears From us “

The makers will release the third single next month. Jabilamma and Raa Macha Macha were already released from the film.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯