Why Akhil, Why?— Two Big Films Again

The debacle of “Agent” proved a fact to Akhil Akkineni that investing high budgets in a film doesn’t guarantee success but only a great script will do.

And with the one-year break he took, many thought that the young hero would pick up some striking scripts and prove his mettle. However, it looks like Akhil is going for the grandeur part again, wondering what he’s actually picking up.

In fact, Akhil has two movies lined up as per reports— one being produced by UV Creations and directed by a newcomer Anil, and the other one is being carved by Annapurna Studios, under the direction of Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha fame Murali Abburu.

According to reports, both these projects are likely to cost nearly ₹100 crores budget, owing to the fact that they are VFX backed films. While UV Productions is carving an action film, Annapurna’s movie is a period drama. And that sets tongues wagging for sure, but comes the caution.

Akhil’s previous films didn’t work out at the box office barring one movie produced by Geetha Arts, Most Eligible Bachelor, and that is a very limited-budget film.

Rather than picking up content-backed small films, many are wondering why Akhil wants these biggies. Because, in a small film, even if the result goes for a toss, surely there will be no market risk. For big-budgeted movies, the risk will be higher and failed OTT deals as well as lack of attention will kill Akhil’s market big time. Hope Akhil is making a note of this.

