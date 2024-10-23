Much-Awaited Combo On Cards!

Superstar Rajinikanth’s market is revived with the success of Jailer in South. Nelson Dilip Kumar directed the film and now, there are reports about the film having a second part. Interestingly, Dhanush is set to be a part of the film.

The news about the potential collaboration between Rajinikanth and his former son-in-law Dhanush is making headlines for quite sometime now. According to reports from Chennai, Dhanush will join the sequel in a major role.

In the first part of Jailer, Rajinikanth’s character lost his son, and it’s rumored that Dhanush’s character will make a grand entry, filling this emotional void with high-energy, heroic scenes. This casting choice is particularly interesting because, despite Dhanush’s separation from Aishwarya Rajinikanth, it’s clear that Rajinikanth holds no ill feelings toward his former son-in-law.

As Rajinikanth wraps up filming Coolie, he is said to be in good health and ready to continue working at full speed. The complete details of the project will be out soon.

