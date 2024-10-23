Censor Objects Her Song, But Not Her Gram Show

Disha Patani’s explosive appearances grab the attention on screen always. Be it her ramp walks, pap photos, her songs, or her Instagram posts, Disha Patani knows how to look sultry and stunning. The actress’ next is Suriya’s Kanguva where she will be appearing in a modern era part and a song Yolo was released the other day.

However, the censor board objected to her deep cleavage exposures in the song and suggested the makers remove or modify the clip from the lyrical video. Well, that was censor-suggested modification in a song, but the actress’ gram posts are super hawt as always and there is no stopping for her there.

Disha Patani dumped a bunch of pictures from her Kanguva press meet look, saying she ‘Couldn’t choose…’ and each one of them is flaunting the spectacular side of Disha. Disha Patani wore a full sleeve burgundy bodycon with a bold neckline.

Disha wore oversized gold earrings and golden stacked bangles that added more shine to her look. Needless to say, Disha Patani slayed the look yet again with her jaw-dropping attire.

Related

Tags Disha Patani Disha Patani Kanguva

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯