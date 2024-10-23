Sai Pallavi Does Not Want To Feed Those Eyes

The terrific actor and dancer Sai Pallavi is known to fill the soul and charm to any character she plays. The actress is also known for her stringent policies against appearing glamourously. There is a strong reason for her to make her own rules. While accepting a film, Sai Pallavi has the conditions about some values for her character and also the costumes.

In a recent interview, Sai Pallavi revealed that a dance performance of herself from before the films impacted the way she looks in the films. Sai Pallavi elaborates that her decision formed over time and of course it started during Premam.

Sai Pallavi reveals she posted a video of her Tango dance performance during the times of Premam. But learned quickly that people are not seeing what she intended them to and have decided to not wear revealing or skimpy outfits in the films.

Sai Pallavi said, ‘I have posted the dance video when the people are curious about me during Premam. Then they started seeing me in a different way which I felt uncomfortable. I thought I didn’t want people to see me for glamour. I want the public to see me only this way because I don’t want to cater to another set of audience who wants to look at me as a piece of meat. I just don’t want to feed them and I don’t want these eyes on me.’

When asked if she had a fall in her career for rejecting the glamour appearances, Sai Pallavi did not hesitate to say that she is happy with the roles she is getting and she is fine to lose that particular glamour-demanding role. She also emphasizes that playing good characters gives a longer stay in the career.

Related

Tags Sai Pallavi Sai Pallavi AMaran

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯