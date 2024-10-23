‘We Got Only Rs 1 Cr, While Film Collects 2000 Crs’

Indian wrestler Babita Phogat has expressed her disappointment regarding the financial compensation her family received from the blockbuster film “Dangal,” which grossed an astonishing ₹2,000 crore globally. Babita disclosed that despite the film’s immense success, her family received only ₹1 crore.

“Dangal,” which starred Aamir Khan and was based on the Phogat family’s journey in wrestling, resonated with audiences and critics alike. However, Babita’s comments raise questions about the financial arrangements made during the film’s production. She emphasized that the filmmakers profited significantly while her family received a fraction of the earnings.

Babita’s revelation has sparked discussions about fair compensation and recognition for individuals whose stories inspire such successful productions. The film not only put wrestling on the map but also celebrated women’s empowerment, making the financial oversight even more poignant. As the conversation continues, it’s clear that the dialogue around fair compensation in the film industry remains crucial for future projects.

