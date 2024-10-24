Baby Boy Picks Classic Directors

Anand Deverakonda proved to have a unique taste in picking scripts. Although his debut Dorasani disappointed, he impressed everyone with his second film Middle-Class Melodies.

Later, he picked a couple of right scripts but they failed in execution. After tasting a big hit of his career with Baby, he again failed to carry the momentum forward. But, he has two exciting films in the pipeline.

On one hand, Anand Deverakonda is working with director Vinod Ananthoju who delivered the Middle Class Melodies. The film had a OTT release back then but the combination now plans to aim to impress the audiences in theatres.

Apart from that, Anand Deverakonda, on the other hand is doing a film with Aditya Haasan, who impressed with his debut, 90s – A Middle Class Biopic. The buzz says that the film is a love story filled with feel good moments and revolves around the concept of youth pursuing education abroad and settling there.

The film with Vinod is already under production and the latest one with Aditya is in the pre-production phase. The shoot is expected to begin next month. Both the films are being produced by Sithara Entertainments along with Fortune Four Cinemas and Srikara Studios.

