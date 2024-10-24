Huge Disappointment On Prabhas’s Birthday

For the last few days, there was a huge anticipation around Rebel Star Prabhas’s birthday as fans were eagerly waiting to celebrate it in a big way. Two of his older films were re-released and a festive atmosphere was seen across various screens in the Telugu states. Fans also expected updates from Prabhas’s upcoming films but were highly disappointed.

Apart from The Raja Saab, there was no birthday treat from any other Prabhas’s upcoming movies teams. The Raja Saab’s team released a motion poster which got a terrific response from the viewers and increased curiosity and expectations around the film.

Along with that movie, Prabhas also has Salaar 2, Kalki 2 and Spirit in his lineup. Meanwhile, none of these movie teams haven’t released at least a first-look poster or any other interesting update about their films.

Thus, fans were disappointed a bit after keeping huge expectations on Prabhas’s birthday treats.

