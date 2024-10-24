This Week’s Small Films Creating Good Buzz

After Devara, there were no big releases in the Telugu film industry and movies which were released also didn’t manage to do well at the box office. Now, Devara’s theatrical run is coming to an end and this week, a series of small films are going to test their luck in theatres.

Two of these small films are making decent buzz among the audience and are expected to do well if they manage to get good word of mouth, they can do good business at the box office. The films are Pottel and Laggam. Both films feature small actors and are made by budding directors.

Pottel is a rural drama that revolves around the concept of getting an education for the underprivileged. Yuva Chandra, Ananya Nagalla and Ajay played the lead roles in it. The film’s trailer got a good response and the team has been promoting well over the past few days.

On the other side, there is Laggam which revolves around the concept of wedding in rural Telangana. Sai Ronak and Pragya Nagra play the lead roles in it. The trailer and songs of Laggam generated a good buzz and many people opined that it is giving “Balagam” vibes.

The buzz is positive for both films and all they need is good mouth talk. Both movies will hit the screens tomorrow and it has to be seen how they fare at the box office.

