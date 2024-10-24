Finally, Jani Master Gets Bail

Star choreographer Jani Master, who had been arrested in connection with the sexual assault case, has now received bail from the High Court of Telangana. After failing to get bail in the Rangareddy district court a couple of times, Jani Master submitted a bail petition to the High Court of Telangana. The court reviewed his case and granted him conditional bail today.

Jani Master was arrested last month in Goa after a 21-year-old female choreographer accused him of sexual assault, stating that the abuse had been ongoing since she was a minor. Thus, he was charged under the POCSO Act and placed on remand in Chanchalguda Jail in Hyderabad.

Earlier this month, he sought interim bail to receive National Award for the 2022 film Thiruchitrambalam but his bail was cancelled as the National Award Jury decided to suspend his award due to sexual attack allegations.

Meanwhile, Jani Master, his wife and his close associates have been denying the allegations since the day he was arrested.

