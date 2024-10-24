Pushpa Part 2 – Non Theatrical Business is Rs. 420 Cr

Mythri Movie Makers is proudly producing the film, Pushpa franchise. The first part has become a very big hit and the second part is gearing up for a grand release on December 5th, 2024. The producers and distributors of the movie met the media today to share the updates of the film and also shared the official release date. The producers confirmed that the non-theatrical business made by the film is the highest and they also assume 1000 Cr overall business is achievable.

“We are expecting that there will be a huge opening on the release day. We are expecting that the film will break all the records everywhere. To be precise, we made a non-theatrical business of 420 crore rupees,” said producer Ravi Shankar.

“We made the highest pre-release business to date, in terms of non-theatrical business. Thousand crore rupees business including the non-theatrical and theatrical is achievable,” said producer Naveen.

Karnataka distributor said, “We will make a crazy business in Karnataka. The highest business made by a film in Karnataka is 90-95 Cr rupees. We will ensure that Pushpa will remain a landmark film in Allu Arjun’s career in Karnataka. We will release the film in close to 500 screens and will also plan night shows. KGF 2 was released in 350 single screens. Pushpa 2 will release in 500 single screens. KGF2 opening day collection was around ₹30 crore. We will exceed that for sure.”

