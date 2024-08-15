Mr. Bachchan Review: Lost In Translation

2 /5 2 Hr 35 Mins | Action | 15/08/2024 Cast - Ravi Teja, Bhagyashri Borse, Jagapathi Babu, Satya & others Director - Harish Shankar Producer - TG Vishwa Prasad & Vivek Kuchibhotla Banner - People Media Factory Music - Mickey J Meyer

After Shock and Mirapakay, Raviteja and Harish Shankar teamed up for the third time and came up with Mr Bachchan, a remake of the 2018 Hindi film, Raid. Bhagyashri Borse, Jagapathi Babu, Tanikella Bharani, Satya, Sachin Khedekar & others did crucial roles in the film. Did Harish Shankar deliver yet another successful film with a remake? Read the detailed review to figure it out.

Story:

Mr Bachchan(Raviteja), an Income Tax Officer gets suspended right after a raid on a high-profile businessman and moves to his native village where he falls in love with Jikki(Bhagyashri Borse), a girl from a Marwari family settled in Andhra Pradesh. One fine day, Bachchan gets a call from one of his higher officials who asks him to resume his duties as soon as possible and conduct income tax rides on the house of Muthyam Jagayya(Jagapathi Babu), an MP and a very powerful politician. What happens after forms the rest of the story.

Performances:

Ravi Teja was all right in his role. There’s nothing much to talk about his performance. Bhagyashri Borse in her Telugu debut looked good and confident on screen. She danced well in all the four songs. However, she may have to quickly improve her acting skills. Satya’s comedy worked in a couple of sequences. Chammak Chandra’s comedy was irritating. The film has so many seasoned actors but none of them was able to create a considerable impact due to poorly written characters.

Technicalities:

All the four songs and the background score by Mickey J Meyer are good. Ayananka Bose’s cinematography and People Media Factory’s production values are all right. Ujwal Kulkarni’s editing should have been better. At least 20 minutes of unnecessary sequences should have been edited in both halves of the film.

Thumbs Up:

Songs

Bhagyashri Borse’s Glamour

Siddu Jonnalagadda’s cameo

Thumbs Down:

Outdated Dialogues

Uninteresting Screenplay

Poor Direction

Poor Comedy

Analysis:

The original Hindi film, Ride is a Crime Action drama but here in Telugu, Harish Shankar made a lot of changes in an attempt to over-commercialize the script but he failed to a large extent. Screenplay, dialogues and comedy sequences were poorly written and executed barring two to three sequences. Harish Shankar is known for showcasing the female lead in his films in a very sensual way and in Mr Bachchan as well, he showcased Bhagyashri Borse so well, especially in songs. Overall, he delivered an outdated and subpar output.

Bottomline: Lost In Translation

Rating : 2/5

Tags Movie Reviews Mr Bachchan Telugu Reviews Tollywood reviews

