Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Review

2.75 /5 2 Hr 50 Mins | Action | 29-08-2024 Cast - Nani, S. J. Suryah, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Sai Kumar, Murali Sharma and others Director - Vivek Athreya Producer - D. V. V. Danayya Banner - DVV Entertainment Music - Jakes Bejoy

What Is It About?

Surya (Nani) is an LIC agent by profession who leads a normal life on all days but has the principle of letting his anger out only on Saturdays. He picks the side of weak and vulnerable to fight against the bad guys. Charulatha (Priyanka Mohan) is the new joiner at the police station where the ruthless CI Dayanand (SJ Suryah) is the head. What happens between Surya and Dayanand? How Surya gets involved in the issues and what he does to solve them is all about Saripodhaa Sanivaaram.

Performances:

Nani as Surya nailed it with his performance. Be it emotional sequences with his mother, father and sister characters, action episodes, confrontation sequences with SJ Suryah & ‘Eega’ episode with Priyanka Mohan, he is at his best. Also, kudos to Nani for letting the director to come up with a performance driven, action packed antagonist character in the film.

How often we see Nani getting outshined by an actor in the film? SJ Suryah in an author backed role in Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is just brilliant & he even outshined Nani in a few sequences. His comedy timing in a serious role is too good to watch.

Priyanka Mohan is alright. Her role lacks the required depth and emotional connect. Sai Kumar, Ajay Ghosh, Murali Sharma, Harshavardhan got good roles and all of them made their presence felt. Abhirami as hero’s mother and Aditi Balan as hero’s sister did their roles well and bought the film the required emotional connect.

Technicalities:

Jakes Bejoy’s music is a mixed bag. He delivered very good background score in the second half but the background score was too loud in the first half. Songs does not have much scope in the film. Karthika Srinivas’ editing would have been better. At least fifteen minutes editing would have made the film made crispier & even more entertaining. G Murali’s cinematography was good. Production values by DVV Movies were adequate.

Thumbs Up

SJ Suryah & Nani

Well Written Dialogues

Screenplay

Thumbs Down

Run Time

A Few Dragged Out Episodes

Loud Background Score In First Half

Analysis

Nani has been picking scripts with variation and is making sure that no two consecutive films from him have the same genre. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is an action drama with a unique theme where Nani excels in the lead role with great support from the remaining cast. But Saripodhaa Sanivaaram has its negatives in the form of dragged scenes and most routine commercial narrative at times.

In commercial movies, more often than not, directors come up with a huge action episode & a confrontation sequence between the protagonist & antagonist as an interval block and then struggle in the second half to match that intensity of the interval block and this is where Vivek Athreya succeeded in Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. He wrote Ajay Ghosh’s thread & intelligently used it during the interval block. It helped him to come up with very well-written and executed sequences in the second half.

SJ Suryah’s combination sequences with Nani, Murali Sharma and Harsha Vardhan along with Jakes Bejoy’s background score made the first hour in the second half very racy and thoroughly enjoyable. Although the sequences in the second half are routine, almost all the actors pulled it off with their brilliant acting abilities.

Right from the word go, Vivek Athreya with his unique screenplay established the characters & conflict very well. His writing needs a special mention. There were many well-written & meaningful dialogues throughout the film. Also, the way he generated fun using Saikumar & Harshavardhan characters is very commendable. Another good thing about Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is that almost every character in the film has a significance & purpose.

Basic plot of the film is a simple & routine one but Vivek Athreya’s magic with screenplay made the film standout from the other commercial films. However, editing in the film would have been better. Although, the characters introduction & their purpose were established well, director took almost fifty minutes to do so. Also, climax part was a little stretched. At least fifteen minutes of editing would have taken the film to another level.

Overall, although it has a few flaws like length & a bit over the top background score in first half, Nani’s Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is entertaining with a good first half and a decent second half and it can be watched in theatres with friends and family.

Bottomline – Entertaining Saturday

Rating: 2.75/5

