Mathu Vadalara 2 Review – Satya’s Rib-Tickling Drug

2.75 /5 2 Hr 19 Mins | Comedy | 13-09-2024 Cast - Sri Simha Koduri, Satya, Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Faria Abdullah, Ajay, Jhansi and others Director - Ritesh Rana Producer - Chiranjeevi (Cherry) P, Hemalatha P Banner - Clap Entertainment & Mythri Movie Makers Music - Kaala Bhairava

Mathu Vadalara was a decent fare and worked thanks to the hilarious comedy by Satya. Well, the same team is back with the sequel Mathu Vadalara 2. Directed by Ritesh Rana, the film has Sri Simha Koduri, Satya, Ajay, Rohini, Sunil, and Faria Abdullah in lead roles. The crime comedy has been released today and check out our detailed review here.

Plot:

Yesudas(Satya) and Babu Mohan(Sri Simha Koduri) have a new identity in the sequel and are now special agents in the HE team headed by Rohini. In all the cases that the duo deal with, they rob a little money for themselves. One fine day, they are entrusted with a kidnapping case and they get excited as the money involved is huge. The moment they think the case is closed, someone traps them in a murder case involving the characters of Ajay and Vennela Kishore. Who is behind the actual kidnapping? Why did they frame Babu and Yesu? How the duo came out successfully is the basic story of the sequel.

Performances:

Faria Abdullah joins the cast in the sequel and she is just about okay. The director did not make proper use of her character despite having a lot of scope. Still, Faria makes her presence felt in the film. Also, she looks so good in the film. Ajay is okay as the villain. Vennela Kishore is superb as the Casanova. Sri Simha Koduri is getting better with each passing film but he is dominated by Satya for the most part in the film. Rohini is seen in a refreshing new role and does well. Sunil is once again wasted in a silly role. One wonders what made him accept in the first place.

But once again, Mathu Vadalara 2 is comedian Satya’s show all the way. One comes in expecting solid comedy from him and Satya delivers. Be it his body language, dialogue delivery, and gags imitating Chiranjeevi are so good to see on the screen. The film ends as a passable watch only because of Satya’s performance.

Technicalities:

Ritesh Rana has directed the film and his writing is just about okay. He has focused more on comedy in the first half and thrills in the second. But his narration is half-baked and could have been a lot better. Kaala Bhairava composes the music and his background score is decent. But credit should go to the production design, as the look of the film is new thanks to the stylish sets and locations chosen. The editing is a bit dull in the second half as the pace dips after the initial ten minutes into the second half. The dialogues, especially those written for Satya are hilarious. The one-liners will be solid meme material in the days to come. The production values are also good but the presentation could have been a lot better.

Thumbs Up:

Satya’s comedy

Fun episodes in first half

Climax portions

Thumbs Down:

Lag in the second half

Forced Thrills

Analysis:

There is no denying the fact that Mathu Madalara was a mad-cap comedy that was made only for entertainment and one should not look for logic. The sequel has been made with the same funda and lives up to hype marginally. Director Ritesh Rana knew at the back of his mind that the audience would come in majorly for Satya’s comedy and he elevated it big time in the sequel. There is not a single scene that is boring when Satya is around. Even the way he moves is fun to watch on the big screen.

Ritesh neatly packages the first half and hardly puts a foot wrong. The interval bang is very good and the audience is seated with a hope that the second half would be even better. But sadly, things fall short of all expectations as the film becomes a thriller(only to an extent) more than a comedy. The entry of multiple characters deviates the film’s attention. Also, the so-called TV serial comedy which was hilarious in the first part lacked punch in the sequel and is loud and boring.

One gets a feeling that the director has not utilized many characters to their full potential. An actor like Sunil is sidelined in the film and is not used for either the comedy or the negative role. He is just neglected like the female lead Faria Abdullah. Even she does not have much to do in the narrative. All this makes things boring to an extent in the second half. The writing is weak and the scenes are predictable. There are so many padding scenes that have been added to just create tension in the narrative but they do not work.

Director Ritesh faltered heavily in the second half and left many clueless with his narrative. But still, Satya’s comedy and the way he carries the film on his shoulders hold your attention. The second half is patchy but the pre-climax and climax are handled quite well. The tribute to Chiranjeevi which Satya performs is hilarious. There are so many references to the megastar and the fans will love it.

Finally, Mathu Vadalara 2 is made keeping only the fun factor in mind. While it clicks big time in the first half, things are not that great in the second. It is that kind of film that makes an easy to timepass watch on your weekend. Just enjoy Satya’s standout comedy and ignore the logic and predictability factor.

Bottom Line – Satya’s One Man Show

Rating: 2.75/5

