ARM Movie Review

2.75 /5 2 hrs 23 mins | Adventure, Action | 12-9-2024 Cast - Tovino Thomas, Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, Rohini, Surabhi Lakshmi, Basil Joseph, Harish Uthaman Director - Jithin Lal Producer - Listin Stephen, Zachariah Thomas Banner - Magic Frames, UGM Entertainments Music - Dhibu Ninan Thomas

A.R.M., short from Ajayante Randam Moshanam, has hit theatres on September 12. What makes this release special is the fact that it is an Onam release. The film stars Tovino Thomas in the lead role. He plays three characters in the film. Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Lakshmi and Surabhi are the film’s female leads. Krithi will be making her Malayalam debut with this film. ARM, directed by Jithin Lal, is available to watch in all South Indian and Hindi languages. The film is also released in the 3D format.

What is it about?

Set in the fictional town of Chiyothikavu in Northern Kerala, ARM spans the three periods of 1900s, 1950s and 1990s. The film is an adventure revolving around a sacred idol and three different men. While Tovino from the 1900s is a brave warrior, the other Tovinos are thieves. The film is narrated with a touch of wonder and magical realism, and it feels like a Chandamama katha coming alive on screen.

Performances:

Tovino Thomas gives a strong-yet-assured performance in ARM. He holds the film and its multiple narratives together with the combined screen presence of his three distinct roles. His character Maniyan, a brutish thief in the 1950s, gives him the most scope to perform. Maniyan is the film’s most massy character. His warrior role is heroic but there isn’t much scope there. We mostly root for the third generation Tovino Ajayan, whose redemption arc and journey of self discovery forms the crux of the film.

Krithi Shetty plays a rich man’s daughter and she does not have much to do except look pretty. She looks really beautiful. The scenes between Krithi and Tovino have a bit of lag, but they are thankfully not cringe. Rohini also gets a decent role in the film, and she rises to the occasion. Basil Joseph, who plays the role of Tovino’s friend, gives an unfussy, assured performance. Harish Uthaman, who plays a villain is one of the film’s weakest links. He does not get much to do and his role is almost a bait to the audience.

Technicalities:

The film looks decent. The makers of the film prioritized authenticity over grandeur, so it looks more like a Kantara or a Dasara than a RRR or a Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. There are no unnecessary frills and massive sets, but the film doesn’t look cheap or low-effort either. The production design and lighting, especially in a few action and drama portions, is really good.

Dhibu Ninan Thomas has composed music for this film and he has done a fine job here. Chilaka, picturized on Tovino and Krithi Shetty, is a memorable and beautiful composition. There is also a really melodious lullaby in the film that stands out.

Thumbs-up

Writing

Acting

Production Values

Music

Thumbs-down

Lag in some places

The lack of a formidable antagonist

Analysis:

There are many aspects of the film which make this a rather interesting watch but ARM is not without its share of drawbacks. One of the biggest shortcomings of the film is the lack of a strong villain. There are villains in the film (Harish Uthaman’s character, Krithi Shetty’s father) but they fail to raise the stakes of the film effectively.

In addition to all the action, magical realism, romance and historical drama, there is also an element of social commentary. Kunji Kelu, Maniyan and Ajayan belong to an oppressed caste, and throughout the film there is an undercurrent of casteism. The caste angle adds both stakes and realism to the entire narrative.

The film has 4 to 5 solid action sequences in the second half that make it worth watching. But the drama between these sequences creates a bit of lag, though it helps us understand and contextualize the entire film.

The film has a massive scale and scope and the fact that a newcomer executed all of this is very impressive. There are a few loose ends in the film, but nevertheless, it is a very engaging watch.

Bottomline- An Ambitious Wonder

Rating: 2.75/5

