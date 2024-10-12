Janaka Aithe Ganaka Review

2.5 /5 2 Hr 18 Mins | Drama | 12-10-2024 Cast - Suhas, Sangeerthana Vipin, Vennela Kishore, Rajendra Prasad, Murali Sharma, Goparaju Ramana, and others Director - Sandeep Reddy Bandla Producer - Dil Raju, Hanshita Reddy, and Harshith Reddy Banner - Dil Raju Productions Music - Vijai Bulganin

What Is It About?

A small-time employee Prasad (Suhas) does not like to have children despite pressure from the family. To the shock of his life, his wife (Sangeerthana Vipin) gets pregnant even after they use the protection. Prasad decides to sue the condom company. Why he does do that and what is the reason behind his demands? The answer to these questions is Janaka Aithe Ganaka.

Performances

Suhas is a natural. He fits well in the role he plays as a middle-class guy. Sangeerthana Vipin looks good and she performed well.

Vennela Kishore gets a meaty role as a lawyer and he entertains all along. Even the dull and dragged scenes get uplifted by Vennela Kishore’s rhyming comedy.

Goparaju Ramana, Prabhas Seenu and Rajendra Prasad did fine. Murli Sharma enhances the scenes with his appearance. He did well.

Technicalities

Janaka Aithe Ganaka has a good point in the plot. The sluggish narrative and the lifeless court scenes made it unexciting. The songs come and go. The background score is good in parts. The cinematography and Production values are good. Many parts in the first half and the second half suffer from lag. Though the director stumbled in conveying the point related to a sensitive topic, he managed to write it in a non-vulgar way.

Thumbs Up

Suhas

Murli Sharma

Vennela Kishore Comedy

Thumbs Down

Weak Writing

Court scenes

Dragged scenes

Analysis

Court dramas with a gripping narrative have always won the case. Janaka Aithe Ganaka is also a court drama with a peculiar case, but it lacks captivating arguments leaving it as a bland case. A common man moves the court for a strange reason of condom failure leading to the pregnancy of his wife. Janaka Aithe Ganaka picks an interesting point but becomes random with the reasons and arguments.

The first half of the film mostly deals with Prasad’s life at work and at home. His work life appears dragged at a point while the only relieving part is Vennela Kishore’s rhyming lines and expressions. The establishment takes much time before the actual part starts before the intermission.

The director tries to establish the reason why Prasad does not want kids and therefore connects it to the compensation he is seeking for. The case and the reason why he is going against a company are two interesting points. The two concepts go parallely but the connectivity between those two is not convincingly narrated.

The second half is expected to be an intriguing court drama with arguments. However the comedy of Prabhas Seenu and Vennela Kishore in the court and the points they argue end up uninteresting. Also, the defense of the protagonist in the case is far from logical. The entry of Murli Sharma and his dominating argument in the court came out well.

There were elevations about the protagonist’s intention behind filing the case against a condom company. None of those live up to them as the weak writing could not make a potential relevance for Prasad’s reason. The movie appears to have reached a conclusion in the court with a turning point but again dragged with a song and the final argument which is again weak.

Overall, Janaka Aithe Ganaka has an interesting point to tell, but the dragged and unexciting storytelling left it disoriented. The courtroom arguments have no substance and intensity, which otherwise could have made this Janaka Aithe Ganaka much better. The twist in the climax is good.

Bottomline: Strong Case, Weak Showcase

Rating: 2.5/5

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯