Jigra Movie Review 

2 /5 2 hrs 35 mins | Action Drama | 11-10-2024 Cast - Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, Manoj Pahwa, Rahul Ravindran, Vivek Gomber Director - Vasan Bala Producer - Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Somen Mishra, Shaheen Bhatt Banner - Dharma Productions, Eternal Sunshine Productions Music - Achint Thakkar, Manpreet Singh

Jigra is an action entertainer headlined by Alia Bhatt. This film is also the first film she signed after the birth of her daughter Raha. This action drama has a strong underpinning of a brother-sister relationship, with Alia Bhatt and Archies-fame actor Vedang Raina playing orphan siblings. Jigra is written and directed by Vasan Bala. Vasan was the former assistant of director Anurag Kashyap. He later went on to helm the films Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and Monica O My Darling. Vasan has co-written this film with Debashish Irengbam. Jigra is set in the fictional country of Hanshi Dao, which largely resembles Singapore.

What is it about?

Satyabhama (Alia Bhatt) and Ankur (Vedang Raina) are orphans who witness the traumatic suicide of their father as children. As adults, Satya works as a household manager for her wealthy relatives while Ankur studies to become an engineer. When Ankur and his cousin/boss’s son Kabir go to Hanshi Dao to pitch for a tech startup, Kabir gets caught with drugs. In Hanshi Dao, drug offenders are punished with a quick death sentence and there is no leniency offered. Kabir’s family helps him get out of this mess, but they manipulate Ankur into taking the fall. Ankur gets a death sentence in an electric chair and Satya rushes to Hanshi Dao to save her brother. How she saves her brother forms the rest of the story.

Performances

Jigra is Alia’s show all the way. This is also her first full-length action role. Satya is a dark, repressed and somewhat traumatised and violent character, who only wants to protect her brother and make sure he is safe. Alia nails the emotional arc of Satya perfectly and also aces the action sequences, most of which involve hand-to-hand combat.

Manoj Pahwa delivers an endearing and relatable performance as Bhatia, who helps Satya with her plans in Hanshi Dao. Actor and Chi La Sow-fame director Rahul Ravindran makes his Hindi debut with Jigra, playing the role of Muthu, an ex-police officer who wishes to get somebody out from the prison. He plays a jaded yet sensible character with restrained expressions and measured body language. Newcomer Vedang Raina looks great and sings well, but he needs to work a lot on his performance.

Technicalities

The production design of Jigra is loaded with inspired aesthetics and necessary realism. Most of Hanshi Dao has been recreated and shot in Mumbai, and it is commendable how well the recreation is, given the budget and original locations. There are some VFX portions in the film, involving the ocean and the prison, and they look so real that nobody will think it is VFX.

Alia Bhatt’s character Satya is entirely dressed in masculine outfits like oversized shirts, jeans and business suits. Fans who love seeing the actress in more glamorous garb might be disappointed. The music of the film, which includes a recreation of RD Burman’s famous son Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, hit all the right notes, leaving the audience humming long after the end credits roll.

Thumbs up

Alia Bhatt

Story’s novelty factor

Production Values

Thumbs down

Pacing issues in screenplay

Niche subject

Predictable story

Analysis

Jigra has the 80s-90s template of a traditional, straightforward siblings emotion story. What makes it different is a female protagonist and a foreign backdrop. The story is full of details about Hanshi Dao, and it’s politics and legal system and why Satya must decide to break everything instead of following the rules laid down by the system.

While the emotional factors of the film will keep everyone connected, these Hanshi Dao details may interest some deeply while alienating others. The film is both mainstream and niche at the same time.

Jigra is mostly an events-based film but the problem is we know how the film is going to end so the events become predictable after a point. Instead of taking us only through the events, Jigra should have been more of a character drama.

Vasan Bala is definitely an talented and interesting director and it is good to see his work get mainstream attention. The film (at 2hrs 35 mins) feels a bit too long due to its pacing and some of its creative calls.

This could have been worked around, in order to give a racy, edge-of-the-seat experience to the audience, instead of a mellow, meditative one. In short, Jigra reminds the audience that it is an emotional story and an action story separately but not together.

Verdict – A Fighter With Weak Drama

Rating: 2/5

