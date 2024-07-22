Ace Producer Dilraju’s noble gesture

An independent film titled “The Birthday Boy,” made by newcomers with no industry connections, faced initial struggles upon its release last Friday.

Seeking assistance on Twitter, their plea caught the attention of producer Harshith Reddy, who promptly escalated it to ace producer Dil Raju. From the first film till now, Dil Raju has been determined to encourage new-age filmmakers and films with unique storylines.

Dil Raju, known for discovering talented filmmakers, personally met the team of “The Birthday Boy,” listened to their challenges, and offered support.

He ensured the film secured additional screenings across multiplexes and single screens, emphasizing his enduring commitment to nurturing budding talent in Telugu Cinema.

