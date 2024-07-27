Work done, jagan flies to Bengaluru

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy used to call Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan as non resident Andhra citizens, citing the fact that they were frequenting Hyderabad before the 2024 elections.

But after the election, the tables have turned and Jagan himself is frequenting trips outside Andhra Pradesh.

For the third time after losing power in the Andhra Pradesh election, Jagan Mohan Reddy got on his way to Benglauru. He left to Bengaluru last evening after completing an elaborate press meet.

Jagan and Bharathi left by a passenger flight to Bengaluru while the YCP supporters sent off their boss with Jai Jagan slogans.

Jagan Mohan Reddy owns a lavish bungalow in Yelahanka area of Bengaluru and he has been resigning there more often than not. The fact that he is on his way to the Bengaluru palace for the third time in the last 45 days shows the same.

While Andhra Pradesh’s assembly sessions are going on, Jagan who is desperately seeking opposition leader status but to no avail, has evidently decided to spend most of his days at Bengaluru palace.

