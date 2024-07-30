Why TDP MLA Puts Footwear To TDP Karyakartha

In a heart-touching act, Tiruvur TDP MLA Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao exhibited his humility by bowing down to party sympathiser and iTDP champion Gadicharla Maareswara Rao for his deep loyalty to their party president and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

The MLA bent down in honour and made the iTDP champion wear footwear, following the party’s victory in the recently held Assembly elections.

In 2019, Maresh vowed to move without footwear till the TDP gets voted to power.

For the last five years, he had never worn footwear. Learning about Maresh’s vow, the MLA bought footwear and went to Mahesh’s vegetable shop in the market at Tiruvur and bowed down in honour for his and affection towards their party supremoN. Chandrababu Naidu.

The MLA bent down and wore the footwear to Maresh’s feet. Moved by this act, Maresh became emotional and hugged the MLA thanking him for ensuring the TDP’s triumph in the area. For the last 20 years, Tiruvur had not witnessed the victory of TDP.

Tags TDP

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯