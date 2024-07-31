Trailer Talk: Keerthy’s Hindi Love In Tamil Land

The trailer for Keerthy Suresh’s upcoming film “Raghu Thatha” has generated a lot of buzz, especially among Tamil audiences. The movie, set to release on August 15, 2024, features Keerthy as Kayalvizhi, a school teacher who is determined to challenge societal norms.

In the trailer, Kayalvizhi boldly states that she cannot conform to traditional expectations of being ladylike. This strong character is seen navigating a central conflict in an vintage era, dealing with the ongoing demonstrations against the Hindi language, a topic that resonates deeply with many Tamilians.

Tamilians have a complicated relationship with Hindi. Many in Tamil Nadu feel a strong sense of pride in their language and culture, often viewing Hindi as an enemy langauge. This sentiment is rooted in historical and political contexts, where the push for Hindi has been met with resistance. As a result, the idea of characters in “Raghu Thatha” trying to learn Hindi while protests are happening around them sounds interesting, but will it be received well is something everyone wants to see.

Directed by Suman Kumar, “Raghu Thatha” marks the directorial debut of this writer known for his work on Hindi web series like “Farzi” and “Guns & Gulaabs”. And the film meets Vikram’s Thangalaan and horror-flick Demonte Colony 2 in the August 15th clash.

