Unexpected Turn: Nani Says Goodbye To Jagan

It is common for certain MLA and MP candidates to quit a party after it loses the election and this is pretty much a standard procedure. But when hardcore loyalists and firm leaders are leaving the party, then it could be understood that it is in a spot of weakness.

The same has happened with Jagan’s YCP now as Eluru ex MLA Alla Krishna Srinivas, more famous as Alla Nani has quit the party.

Alla Nani is a hardcore loyalist of the YS family and he walked with Jagan even before the 2014 election. He lost the 2014 election from Eluru but managed a minor win in 2019, before losing again in 2024.

But the connection between Nani and the YS family goes way back as YSR propelled Nani to a win in 2004 election and subsequent 2009 elections. Jagan himself is also lenient towards Nani as he made him a minister in his cabinet in 2019.

Despite such a long lasting relationship with the YS household, the 2024 election result has shaken up Nani so very much that he has decided to leave Jagan’s side.

“For personal reasons, I have decided to quit active politics” Alla Nani wrote in his resignation letter. Needless to say, losing such a senior loyalist would certainly cause a headache or two to Jagan.

