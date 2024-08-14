Venky, Anil Ravipudi’s Fun In Pollachi

Anil Ravipudi has been treading a different path since his last movie. The director who used to make comedy and family entertainers delivered a blockbuster with his unique attempt Bhagavanth Kesari. He is now making another distinctive film.

Anil Ravipudi is making his new movie with Venkatesh and this is his third movie after the bumper hits F2 and F3. This yet-to-be-titled movie presented by Dil Raju and produced by Shirish is currently being filmed in Pollachi.

Venkatesh joined the shoot and his role is introduced as an ex-cop. The making video shows Anil Ravipudi imitating Venkatesh. They apparently are having a fun time on the set. Meenakshi Chaudhary, Aishwarya Rajesh, and others also join the shoot in this schedule that will continue for a month.

Billed to be a unique triangular crime entertainer, the movie #SVC58 has music scored by Bheems Ceciroleo, while Sameer Reddy is taking care of the cinematography.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯