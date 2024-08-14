When Chiru Treated Trisha Like Royalty!

Trisha Krishnan recently opened up about her long-standing friendship with Megastar Chiranjeevi. Their bond isn’t just limited to their upcoming film ‘Vishwambhara’ but goes way back to their first collaboration in the 2006 movie ‘Stalin.’ Trisha’s recent revelations shed light on the depth of their friendship.

Trisha shared an Instagram post that gave fans a glimpse into her special bond with Chiranjeevi. The post featured a variety of delicious dishes like Chicken 65, Lady Finger Fry, Papad, and Chutney, with the caption, “Being spoilt rotten every day by the Megastar.” This post highlighted how Chiranjeevi showers her with kindness, treating her like royalty.

It’s heartwarming to see how stars like Trisha and Chiranjeevi maintain their friendships over the years. Their relationship is a testament to the strong connections formed in the film industry, showing how much Chiranjeevi values and cherishes his friends.

As for their upcoming movie ‘Vishwambhara,’ is set to release on January 10th, 2025, during the Sankranthi festival. Fans are eagerly awaiting this release, excited to see the duo’s on-screen chemistry once again.

