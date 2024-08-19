Brahma Anandam Glimpse: Exceedingly Humorous

The makers of Brahma Anandam started the promotions recently by releasing the first look of the main character played by Brahmanandam. Today, on the auspicious occasion of Rakhi, they unveiled a glimpse.

The glimpse opens with Raja Goutham’s intro as a hopeless youngster who is unable to gift his sister on Raksha Bandhan. Despite his earnest efforts to earn money, his endeavors prove fruitless. His friend, portrayed by Vennela Kishore, is a reluctant and exasperated doctor.

Under these circumstances, Brahmanandam who plays the role of grandfather to Raja Goutham arrives in an orthodox look. He is the baap of all problems and solutions. The glimpse is exceedingly humorous and generates curiosity.

RVS Nikhil is directing the movie which will have heart-touching emotions, other than hilarious moments. It is produced by successful producer Rahul Yadav Nakka who delivered only super hits. The teaser is a testament to his taste in selecting good subjects.

Priya Vadlamani and Aishwarya Holakkal are the lead actresses in the movie scheduled for release on December 6th.

