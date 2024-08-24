Nithiin Joins Hands With Kamal For Sivakarthikeyan

Sivakarthikeyan will next be seen in a patriotic actioner Amaran directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and produced by Kamal Haasan’s RKFI and Sony Pictures International Productions. Amaran will hit the big screens for Diwali on October 31st.

Nithiin’s home distribution house Sreshth Movies owned by his father Sudhakar Reddy and Nikhitha Reddy obtained the distribution rights of Amaran for Telugu states for a staggering amount. This is the second time association for Kamal Haasan with Sreshth Movies, after Vikram which was the biggest grosser for the actor.

Kamal Haasan was very pleased with the way Vikram was promoted and the grand release of the movie in AP and TS. Amaran will also have a wider release in Telugu states.

Sivakarthikeyan will be seen in the role of the late Indian Army officer- Major Mukund Varadarajan in this biographical film. Sai Pallavi is the female lead. The movie has music by GV Prakash Kumar and cinematography by CH Sai.

