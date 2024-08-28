‘Eega’ Connection with ‘Saripodha Sanivaram’?

Nani’s Saripodha Sanivaram is hitting the screens in few hours. Vivek Athreya is the director and he collaborated with Nani after Ante Sundharaniki. Nani promoted the film aggressively and tried to give the maximum needed push to the film. Meanwhile, Nani shared a cryptic post, indicating a connection with his co-stars of Eega.

Eega features Samantha as the leading lady and Sudeep as the antagonist. Recently, Nani met Samantha at the airport and met Sudeep when he was in Bangalore. One of the fans asked Nani regarding the same, enquiring if they have any connection with the film.

Earlier, in one of the interviews, Nani revealed that Samantha would have a connection with the film. Now, he shared that Sudeep will also have a connection.

“Samantha ni kalisaru, movie tho link untadhi ani chepparu interview lo..

Ippudu kiccha sudeep ni kuda kalisaru ga, aayanaki kuda emanna link undha movie tho?” asked a fan and Nani replied saying, “Vundhi.”

