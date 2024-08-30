Nani, Priyadarshi, Ram Jagadeesh’s Court

Nani who is enjoying the blockbuster reports and collections for Saripodhaa Sanivaaram has been making content-rich movies on Wall Poster Cinema, in association with Prashanti Tipirneni. Today, a new film from the banner was announced. The movie will feature Priyadarshi playing the lead, while a debutant Ram Jagadeesh will wield the megaphone.

An interesting title Court – State vs A Nobody was locked for the movie. As the title suggests, it’s a court drama featuring Priyadarshi in the role of a lawyer. The title poster depicts Themis, the Goddess of Justice, holding a sword, while pigeons soar around her in stark contrast.

The movie was launched today in the presence of the core team in Hyderabad. The makers have announced to begin the shooting in September. Music director Vijai Bulganin and DoP Dinesh Purushothaman are the main technicians finalized for the movie.

