Revanth Reddy May Ban Kangana’s Emegency?

Kangana Ranaut acted in the lead role and directed the film Emergency. The film depicts the incidents that took place under the leadership of the late Indira Gandhi when she announced an Emergency in the country in 1975. The film is alleged to project the Congress party in a poor light. As the film gears up for a release on 6th September, it may face a ban in Telangana.

A delegation from the Telangana Sikh Society, led by former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Tejdeep Kaur Menon, met government adviser Mohammad Ali Shabbir and requested for a ban on the film’s screening in the state.

The Sikh community expressed its deep concerns over the portrayal of their community in the film and also alleged that the film depicts Sikhs as terrorists and anti-nationals. Hence, they sought a ban on film screening in the state.

Shabbir has assumed that Telangana CM Revanth Reddy would look into the matter and take a decision after seeking a legal advice on the same.

