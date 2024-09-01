Nepotism! BRS-BJP Merger Is Impossible

The Congress party in Telangana is constantly targeting the opposition BRS party that it will soon be merged with BJP. The Congress leaders also reasoned out that the court granted bail to Kavitha as part of their deal to merge BRS into BJP. But, senior BJP leader Bandi Sanjay rules it out with a convincing reason.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar who is the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs said that BRS will not be merged into BJP. He ruled out all the theories that the merger will happen.

“Our leader Narendra Modi and our party BJP is always against the dynasty politics. We are against nepotism. Hence, the BRS merger with BJP can not happen. If the BRS wants to be with the BJP, then some posts have to be given to KCR, his son, his daughter and his nephews, which is not possible in the BJP. Hence, the merger is not possible,” revealed Bandi Sanjay.

Bandi Sanjay also slammed the Congress leaders who commented that Kavitha has been granted bail on the order of BJP. “It is shameful of them that they commented on Supreme Court. The statements of Congress leaders amounts to contempt of court,” he said.

