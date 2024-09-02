Dil Raju Waiting For Loose Ball To Hit Six

Dil Raju is not only a top producer but also a leading distributor in the Telugu film industry. Besides bankrolling various successful projects, Raju has also distributed numerous hit films. However, it seems he has slowed down a bit in distribution recently.

When asked about this at a press meet for the film Janaka Aithe Ganaka, Dil Raju compared himself to Sachin Tendulkar, saying, “My strategy is to win by going slowly and steadily. Just like Tendulkar’s formula. We just have to wait for that loose ball, the right time, and the right film.”

Dil Raju’s recent film as a distributor was Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. This Nani’s flick is having a great run at the box office and heading towards becoming a successful venture for Raju.

Janaka Aithe Ganaka is produced by Dil Raju’s daughter, Hanshitha Reddy, along with Harshith Reddy. Sandeep Bandla directed the film, which features Suhas and Sangeerthana in the lead roles. It is slated for a worldwide release on September 7. Confident in the movie’s content, the makers decided to host paid premieres on September 6.

