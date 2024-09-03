Here Is The Latest Pic For Amaravati Haters

With more than half of Vijayawada city getting water-logged due to the incessant rain in the last couple of days, there were doubts on the condition in the capital region Amaravati, due to its proximity with the city. It also led to an interesting debate on if the capital region was completely submerged under water .

In the wake of the flash floods, there is talk that Amaravati is also completely submerged. Countering this claim, several others have begun posting selfie videos to make public know the ground realities. However, the rival group did not relent in claiming that Amaravati region is also suffering due to the heavy floods.

Now, let us try to understand the ground situation in Amaravati.

At present, there is no flood threat to Amaravati. The Secretariat, which is the nodal point for administration, is safe and not facing any risk of flood.

The IAS officers’ quarters are also quite safe. The floodwater flowing into the capital region is flowing into River Krishna entering the Kondaveeti canal but there is publicity that Amaravati is trapped in the floodwaters.

At the SRM varsity in Guntur district, huge rainfall was recorded in the last two days. The University, which is very close to the Capital region, organized the Convocation function on Monday and it passed off smoothly. In case, if there was flood in the area, social media would have been awash with the videos and posts relating to the event, expressing doubt over the safety of the students attending the convocation. Even if the government and media would have remained silent, the parents of the students would have raised the issue and criticized the government and officials for their failure. However, nothing of that sort had come to light in the last couple of days.

Even at the MLA Quarters, there was no water-logging. Except for the ground getting wet, there has not been at least a water puddle witnessed.

There was no water-logging even on Seed Access road between Manthena Satyanarayana Raju Ashram and Mandadam, or at the Secretariat.

These facts make it clear that Amaravati did not face any flood threat.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯