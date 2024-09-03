Gopichand’s Viswam Teaser: Out-and-out Entertainer

As the production of Gopichand’s latest flick under the direction of Sreenu Vaitla is nearing completion, the excitement is reaching a fever pitch. To heighten the buzz, the team has just released a teaser of Viswam.

This clip offers an enticing sneak peek of the movie’s premise, showcasing a blend of sharp humor and stylish action. The teaser introduces almost all the main characters, including Gopichand, Kavya Thapar, Naresh, and Vennela Kishore.

Sreenu Vaitla cut the teaser with finesse, starting with the amusing Pelli Choopulu episode featuring Gopichand and Kavya Thapar, followed by a hilariously staged train sequence. Although the teaser does feature some action, it concludes on a comedic note with Vennela Kishore’s drinking scene.

It’s good to see Gopichand in a hilarious role. He looked slick and uber-cool. Kavya Thapar also stands out with her comedic performance. The film’s stunning visuals, captured by KV Guhan, are nothing short of spectacular, while Vishal Bharadwaj’s pleasant score enhances the narrative. The top-notch production design by People Media Factory further elevates the film.

The movie will be hitting the cinemas on October 11th, and Dussehra is the best season for the movie promises to be an out-and-out entertainer.

