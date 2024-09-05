Vijayawada: Man washed away, after saving four

A 32-year-old man got washed away after saving four others, during the floods at Singh Nagar in Vijayawada.

Chandrasekhar worked at a dairy farm. He helped his two brothers and two others climb onto the roof for safety as the floodwaters were inundating their house at Singh Nagar. He also freed the cows tied to ropes.

Later, he too tried to climb to safety but while doing so, he slipped and got drifted in the floodwaters.

His body could not be traced yet. According to reports, Chandrasekhar’s wife is eight months pregnant.

