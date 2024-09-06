Viral Video: Rahul Gandhi Cleans Kharge’s Kurta

The commander in chief of the Congress outfit, Rahul Gandhi had shown his generous and socially grounded side many times in the past. The same was exhibited while he partook in a Congress public meeting yesterday along with the AICC chief, Mallikarjuna Kharge.

In a video from the meeting that has started to go viral on social media, Rahul is seen doing something very interesting.

In the video, we see elderly Kharge trying to clear some dust off his kurta which Rahul observes. The Wayanad MP then picked up his own handkerchief from his pocket and cleaned Kharge’s kurta. He later picked up a water bottle and assisted Kharge in wiping away the dirt.

Usually, elite league politicians, particularly PM designates maintain a hardened shell in the public. They exhibit bravado and royalty when they step out in public. But Rahul Gandhi, being his usual self has shown his humility on stage with this incident and this clipping is now going viral on social platforms.

