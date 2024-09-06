Venky, Rana Pledge 1Cr For Flood Relief

In a commendable act of philanthropy, Daggubati Babai and Abbai Venkatesh, and Rana have pledged Rs 1 crore to assist with flood relief efforts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. This significant donation underscores their unwavering commitment to supporting families in times of need.

The recent floods have inflicted severe damage across the region, affecting thousands of families and damaging crucial infrastructure.

“Our hearts go out to all those affected by the devastating floods. We are contributing Rs 1 crore towards the relief and rehabilitation efforts of the Telugu state governments, hoping to bring comfort to those who need it most. Let us rebuild together and emerge stronger,” said Venkatesh and Rana in a statement.

This contribution will be directed towards providing essential resources to those most in need. Their consistent support during emergencies reflects a profound dedication to social responsibility and community welfare.

