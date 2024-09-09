Met With An Accident, Recovering: Rashmika Mandanna

Of late, we have been hearing multiple cases of actors meeting with accidents and this news coming to light in a belated manner. In the recent past, Nabha Natesh and Naveen Polishetty opened up about their accidents in a belated manner and luckily they have recovered from them.

In a new instance, Rashmika Mandanna has opened up about the accident that she met and confirmed that she is indeed recovering well now.

“The reason I haven’t been very active in last month is because I had a little accident, (a minor one) and I was recovering and was staying at home as I was told to by the doctors” Rashmika tweeted.

Rashmika added that she is better now and just for a heads up – she is in the phase of being super active.

Luckily, Rashmika appears to have recovered from the minor road accident rather quickly and she is doing well now. She ended her note on a philosophical note by saying “Make it a priority to take care of yourself -always!! Cz life is super fragile and short and we don’t know if we will have a tomorrow so choose happiness every day!”.

