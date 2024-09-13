FM, GST, And Cream Bun: Annapoorna’s New Ad With The Trend

Coimbatore’s popular eatery chain, Annapoorna Hotels’ Managing Director Srinivasan, recently got in trouble for commenting against the Government of India’s Goods and Service Tax (GST). Eventually, he apologized to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman for his comments.

Getting into details, Srinivasan made interesting comments against GST in a recent MSMEs meeting held at Coimbatore. He jokingly criticized different GST put on different food items. He said that just like customers, even consumers are confused about GSTs on food items.

GST on Bun = 0

GST on Cream = 5%

GST on Cream Bun = 18%



Customers are asking for Cream & Bun separately due to this complex structure. Please do something about this FM madam.



– Annapoorna Hotel Owner Srinivasan pic.twitter.com/xiFDaaJvbf — Fundamental Investor ™ 🇮🇳 (@FI_InvestIndia) September 13, 2024

The DMK party’s social media supporters made this video go viral and criticized how GST has become complex under Nirmala Sitaraman’s leadership. Eventually, Srinivasan had to go to Sitaraman and apologize for his statements. Tamil Nadu BJP’s IT cell shared pictures and videos of Srinivasan apologizing to Nirmala Sitaraman, saying that he doesn’t belong to any party, and requesting her to excuse his statements.

I appreciate the pertinent question raised by #Annapoorna group chairman Mr. #Srinivasan regarding GST.



He requested for simplified #GST for food items on behalf of everyone and in return he was forced to apologize in person. This is height of #Arrogance #NirmalaSitharaman pic.twitter.com/99LPIiWJlE — Neetu Khandelwal (@T_Investor_) September 13, 2024

People who watched the video were criticizing Sitaraman for enforcing a monarchy-like rule and questioned whether citizens in the country still have freedom of speech.

Amid this, a viral advertisement of Annapoorna started trending. The advertisement shows just the cream bun with the caption ‘That’s trending across India’ and ‘Cream+bun=Cream-Bun’. Twitterati started trolling the GST policy and the way a businessman apologized to FM for speaking about it. The short ad gained great response on the internet.

#Annapoorna is not just a restaurant,it is a legacy, a testament to excellence & tradition that has touched every heart. In every meal, in every smile, Coimbatore's soul thrives. We are Coimbatore & its pride is the fire that fuels us, unyielding & everlasting. pic.twitter.com/PkpTJkmPYE — Namma Kovai (@NammaCoimbatore) September 13, 2024

Meanwhile, BJP Tamil Nadu chief Annamalai apologized saying, ‘On behalf of @BJP4TamilNadu, I sincerely apologize for the actions of our functionaries who shared a private conversation between a respected business owner and our Hon. FM.

I spoke with Thiru Srinivasan Avl, the esteemed owner of the Annapoorna chain of Restaurants, to express regret for this unintended breach of privacy.

Annapoorna Srinivasan Anna is a pillar of Tamil Nadu’s business community, contributing significantly to the state’s and nation’s economic growth. I request everyone to lay the matter to rest with due respect.’

