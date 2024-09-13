Varma Gives A Strong Counter To Jagan

YSR Congress party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been making unsubstantiated allegations on the government ever since he was stripped off power after the recent assembly elections. In an attempt to gain some political mileage, he has been trying to use every incident in the state to launch a smear campaign against the ruling party. But, he didn’t succeed as the NDA government has responded strongly to all his allegations.

Now, Pithapuram Telugu Desam Party leader Varma’s turn to hit out at Jagan’s baseless comments on the government. It is a known fact that Jagan visited Pithapuram town on Friday to tour the flood affected areas which witnessed inundation due to the overflow of Yeleru reservoir. After meeting several victims, Jagan held a press meet and blamed the government for the floods. He once again claimed that these are man-made floods.

Varma immediately responded on Jagan’s allegations and flayed at him for spreading lies with regard to modernisation of Yeleru. Jagan said it was his father and former CM Rajasekhar Reddy who had launched the modernisation works of the reservoir in 2008 and alleged that Naidu ignored them completely during his previous tenure.

Jagan’s claims were refuted by Varma who said Chandrababu Naidu allotted adequate funds to modernisation of the reservoir during 2014 to 2019 and completed 70% works. He criticised that Jagan’s government ignored the remaining works in the last five years. He also fired on Jagan over the alleged boats conspiracy on Prakasam Barrage.

