Bhaagamathie 2 Loading; Confirms Thaman

Last year, Anushka Shetty returned with Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty in Telugu, impressing fans with her performance. Currently, Anushka is working on a Malayalam film, and as music director Thaman recently revealed, she is also set to do the sequel of Bhaagamathie.

The film Bhaagamathie was released in 2018 and it was her immediate film after Baahubali back then. The film’s ending hinted at a possible sequel, and now, it seems Bhaagamathie 2 is officially in the works. Thaman recently confirmed this during the Telugu Indian Idol program, creating excitement among Anushka’s fans.

“Anushka Shetty is a person with golden heart. She is a lovely human being. She has a fantastic character and is beautiful inside. She is the most sweetest person and as per her promise, she gifts me an Iphone every September,” said Thaman.

While sharing this, Thaman also confirmed, “We are currently working for Bhaagmathie 2.”

However, a formal confirmation of the film is expected to be out soon.

