11 Lakh Supari To Chop Off Rahul Gandhi’s Tongue

There have been growing concerns about the extreme theatrics of contemporary politicians to gain the attention of media and also that of the common public. Here’s one such MLA who made an extremely bizarre statement on Rahul Gandhi.

Maharashtra-based Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad who represents Buldhana assembly constituency in Vidarbha region announced Rs 11 lakh supari to chop off Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s tongue.

“I will give Rs 11 lakh to anyone chops off Rahul Gandhi’s tongue. I am ready to pay anyone who does this job” the MLA said in front of the media.

The Shiv Sena MLA claimed that Rahul Gandhi vowed to remove reservations system in India which angered him and that’s why he is announcing this reward.

“Rahul Gandhi announced that he wants to revoke reservation system in India. I’m completely against this. So I’m offering Rs 11 lakh to whoever chops off Rahul’s tongue for making such a statement.” The Buldhana MLA said.

Netizens are opining that the MLA must be out of his mind for announcing a cash reward for chopping off Rahul Gandhi’s tongue. There’s no place for such heinous statements and irresponsible remarks in a democracy.

