Meet The New Chief Minister Of Delhi

Delhi’s Education and Public Works Department Minister and Aam Aadmi Party’s Kakaji constituency MLA, Atishi Marlena Singh, will be the new Chief Minister of Delhi. Atishi has been elected as the Chief Minister candidate by the AAP leaders as the current CM Arvind Kejriwal decided to resign from his position.

Arvind Kejriwal was recently released from jail after the Supreme Court granted him bail in the Delhi Liquor Policy Case. After getting out of jail, Arvind Kejriwal asserted his innocence in the case and announced that he will soon resign from his post. He said that if public believes that he is innocent, they will re-elect him as their Chief Minister in the next elections.

As promised, Kejriwal will submit his resignation to Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena this afternoon. After that, Atishi will take charge as the new Chief Minsiter.

Atishi, at the young age of 43, will be assuming this prestigeous post. She is one of the founding members of the Aam Aadmi Party. She is an alumnus of the Oxford University and a former IRS officer.

