Four Stalwart Directors For Devara On September 22

NTR has been promoting Devara aggressively with release due on September 27. With the release in less than seven days, Devara is not leaving any stone unturned to get the movie a better reach and promotions. The actor and his team are gearing up for a pre-release event on September 22.

Amid this, the Devara event on Sunday is getting a little bigger that it already is. Four stalwart directors will be joining the grand event for NTR. Needless to say Koratala Siva will be one among them and the others are Rajamouli, Trivikram and Prashant Neel.

Tarak worked with each one of them earlier and he is working with Prashant Neel for a movie already. Tarak shares a great bond with each one of them and it has to be seen how interesting it would be to hear what they all will say about Devara.

The fans of NTR already have been asking for a live show like Jailer’s Hukum for NTR’s Devara with Fear Song. If that too happens, the Devara pre-release event is going to be super exciting.

