Shankar’s Copyright Claim: Devara or Kanguva?

As the fans of Gamechanger are awaiting the updates from director Shankar, he surprised everyone today by taking to X to claim copyright over an upcoming film’s release. Shankar took to X claiming that the trailer of an upcoming film features some of the scenes from a novel to which he holds the rights for. As Shankar skipped the film’s name in his post, the audiences are guessing if it is Devara or Kanguva.

Shankar wrote, “Attention to all ! As the copyright holder of Su. Venkatesan’s iconic Tamil novel “Nava Yuga Nayagan Vel Paari”, I’m disturbed to see key scenes being ripped off & used without permission in many movies. Really upset to see important key scene from the novel in a recent movie trailer. Kindly refrain from using the scenes from the novel in movies, web series and any medium, Respect creators’ rights! Refrain from Unauthorized adaptations of scenes, Refrain from infringement or face legal action!”

Attention to all ! As the copyright holder of Su. Venkatesan’s iconic Tamil novel "Veera Yuga Nayagan Vel Paari", I'm disturbed to see key scenes being ripped off & used without permission in many movies. Really upset to see important key scene from the novel in a recent movie… — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) September 22, 2024

In the recent past, the trailers of Kanguva and Devara have come out. Both the films have different backdrops and surprisingly, what Shankar claims directs us to either of these films.

The sources say that director Shankar is hinting at scenes from the novel where king Velpari had confrontations in the sea with pirates and rival kingdoms that threaten coastal communities. As some of the scenes feature coastal backdrop, Shankar’s tweet could be linked to Koratala’s Devara. If this is true, this is not the first time that Koratala Siva is accused of copyright infringement. Earlier for the films Srimanthudu and Acharya, he faced the complaints about copying the story.

More details on the issue are awaited. Keep watching the space for more details on the same.

