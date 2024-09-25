Meet Shruti Marathe, W/o Devara

Devara is NTR’s next release, where he plays a dual role in the film. NTR will be seen as both father and son in the film. For the son’s role, Janhvi Kapoor is paired up with him as his romantic interest but a Marathi actress has been roped in to play Devara’s wife.

Shruthi Marathe, who was born in Gujarat and later debuted in Marathi cinema has been chosen by Koratala Siva to play NTR’s wife in the film. The director has a specific reason for casting her in the film. In an interaction with Gulte, Koratala made it clear that he wanted a lesser known face to play the character.

“I want an actress who does not carry any stardom and fits into the world of Devara. Hence, we have cast Shruthi Marathe as Devara’s wife in the film,” revealed Koratala Siva.

Shruthi Marathe was also seen in Hindi, Kannada and Tamil films in the past.

