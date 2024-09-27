Sai Pallavi Mesmerizes As Indhu From Amaran

Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi will be seen in the roles of Indian Army Officer Mukund Varadarajan and his wife Indhu Rebecca Varghese. The biographical war movie directed by Rajkumar Periasamy had its new promo unveiled today to introduce Sai Pallavi’s character.

The promo begins with showing the Republic Day parade with Sai Pallavi’s participation. It then seamlessly transitions to original footage of Indhu honoring her late husband Mukund, with Narendra Modi and Barack Obama taking part in the Republic Day celebrations.

At its heart, the promo beautifully showcases the poignant love story of Mukund and Indhu, capturing their deep bond in a warm and heartfelt manner. Sai Pallavi truly immersed in the character.

Produced by Kamal Haasan’s RKFI and Sony Pictures International Productions, Amaran will grace the cinemas for Diwali on October 31st. Nithiin’s home distribution house Sreshth Movies will release the movie in Telugu states.

