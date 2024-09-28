Bikini Babes Disha and Mouni’s Sun-Kissed Friendship

Bollywood’s dynamic duo, Disha Patani and Mouni Roy, celebrated Mouni’s 39th birthday with a heartwarming tribute on social media.

The two actresses, known for their sizzling on-screen presence, took to Instagram to share a series of stunning pictures from their recent beach vacation. In the photos, Disha and Mouni can be seen enjoying the sun, sand, and each other’s company.

Disha captioned the post, “I found you forever happiest b’day to my brightest star monzu, thank you for bringing so much happiness to my life grateful to have you, my sister from another mister :p love you “

Mouni responded with equal affection, writing, “Forever grateful for you Ty for everything you do, my lil one “

The heartwarming exchange between the two friends showcases their strong bond and admiration for each other.

On the work front, Disha Patani is eagerly awaiting the release of her upcoming film, “Kanguva,” co-starring Suriya. Mouni Roy, on the other hand, was last seen in the series “Showtime.”

